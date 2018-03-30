Devotion: Locate yourself in the body

Rom 12:5 so we, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another.

We are the body of Christ. You are part of the body. He is the Head and we are the body. However you need to locate yourself as who you are in this body. Know your role and perform it to the maximum. Take your role as a privilege and be contented with the role you were given in this body. An eye is happy to be an eye.

Don’t feel jealous of others. An eye is happy to see the ear prospering because they belong to the same body. An eye doesn’t feel jealous of the ear. The prosperity of the eye is also the prosperity of the ear. Feel good even when you see others doing better.

Join them in celebration because you belong to the same body. In the same way help those who are struggling. Their struggling should be your concern. 1Cor 12:26 “When one member suffers, all the members suffer with it. Or when one member is honored, all the members rejoice with it.”

Don’t feel more important than others. Every part is important in its own role. So respect what others are doing in the body of Christ even if their roles appear inferior to yours. There is a reason God set them in the body. 1Cor 12:20-21 “But now they are many members, but one body. The eye cannot tell the hand, “I have no need for you,” or again the head to the feet, “I have no need for you.”

Work together in unity and your results will be evident. Even non believers will get attracted to the body of Christ that works together in unity. Be united!

Confession

I belong to the body of Christ. I will work in unity with others. I refuse to feel jealous of someone in the same body. In Jesus Name. Amen.

