APM promises more Mlambe centres

President Peter Mutharika has said that his government is geared to construct many Mlambe one stop public service centres in all districts across the country.

Mutharika made the promise in Mangochi where he was launching the Mangochi post office Mlambe one stop public service centre.

In his remarks, Mutharika said the Mangochi Mlambe centre is just the beginning of his plans to construct such public service delivery hubs across the country.

“The Mlambe Public Service Centre we are launching today is only the beginning of more transformation to come. At the moment, Mangochi and Lilongwe centres are ready. Next, we are setting up Mlambe centres in Blantyre and Mzimba.

“I want every district to have a Mlambe Service Centre. People should no longer travel long distances to Blantyre, Lilongwe or Mzuzu to get public services. Let the public services go to the people,” Mutharika said.

He noted that the centres improve efficiency which is the whole reason his government launched the Public Sector Reform Program four years ago.

According to Mutharika, the one stop public service centre in Mangochi is bringing development to people and making people to cut costs to access the public services.

“We are taking development to the people. We are taking Government services to the people. You can no longer need to travel to the city to access public services.

“Using the Post Office, we have connected Immigration Department, the office of the Registrar General, Road Traffic Directorate and Malawi Revenue Authority,” Mutharika said.