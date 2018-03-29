We want all four! Silver Strikers target unprecedented quadruple

Silver Strikers General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says his side will target all the four major competitions in the upcoming 2018 soccer season.

Speaking with the local media soon after confirming the signing of Moyale Barracks hit-man Khuda

Muyaba, Chakaka Nyirenda said his side will go flat out in every competition.

“We want to go as far as we can in every competition- TNM Super League, Carlsberg Cup, Airtel Top 8 and the Fisd Cup.

“We just want to do well in every single competition we’re in,” he said.

Having allowed talisman Mathews Sibale to depart for Costol do Sol of Mozambique, the Central Bankers have had a massive spending spree, bringing on board more than six new attackers.

Jack Chiona, Mphatso Phillimon, Lazarus Nyemera, Muyaba and Collen Nkhulambe have all joined the Area 47 giants.

Apart from targeting the quadruple, Chakaka Nyirenda has also set his eyes on CAF Champions League participation next year.

The last time Silver Strikers won the Super League was in 2014 but since then, they have been finishing on third position behind Nyasa Big Bullets, Kamuzu Barracks and Be Forward Wanderers for the past three years.

They just fell short in the race for the championship title last season, losing out to Wanderers despite finishing the whole season with a single defeat.