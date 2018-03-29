Malawi is winning the battle against cholera as there is only one cholera patient receiving treatment countrywide.

According to Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango, on Wednesday the country did not register any new cholera case and only a single patient was in cholera treatment camps.

“On 28th March, 2018, no new cholera case has been reported with only a single patient receiving treatment in cholera treatment camps,” said Malango.

Malango also said that so far 26 people have died from the disease and cumulatively cholera cases have reached 846.

The reduction in cholera cases can be attributed to efforts that Malawi Government and international partners are doing in the fight against the disease.

Cholera outbreaks usually hit Malawi during the rainy season. The current outbreak began last year around October.

Districts which were heavily hit by the disease are Karonga, Lilongwe, Salima and Dedza.

The cholera outbreak also hit Rumphi, Dowa, Nkhatabay, Likoma, Nsanje and Mulanje.

There are concerns that Malawi will continue to experience cholera outbreaks due to lack of critical national infrastructure to effectively manage waste and the country’s failure to end open defecation.