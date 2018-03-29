Malawi’s Sibande wins big at NEF 2018

Malawian technology expert Rachel Sibande has won K18 million for pitching innovative ideas at the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) Global Gathering in Rwanda.

Sibande who is aged 32 was among three people who received a prize of U$25,000 (K18 million) each at the NEF 2018 conference that was happening in Kigali, Rwanda from 26 to 28 March.

She won the prize after providing one of three brilliant innovative ideas pitched at the event alongside Banire Diallo and Conrad Tankou.

NEF Global Gatherings are exciting biennial global events where the world of science and technology meet on African soil to unveil breakthroughs in science, respond to existing challenges and look to the future.

The NEF Global Gathering 2018 was held under the patronage of His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.

Among other speakers at the event were Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane who is the Minister of Science and Technology in South Africa, Johnson Vera Songwe who is Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Theresia Bauer who is Minister of Science, Research and the Arts, Baden- Württemberg State, Germany.

Sibande is a technology expert, computer scientist, STEM educator, and entrepreneur.

She is founder of Malawi’s first technology hub, mHub, which nurtures young technology enthusiasts with technical and entrepreneurship skills.

Its software development unit empowers young Malawians to champion the development of local technology and provide local solutions.

Through the hub, Sibande established a Children’s Coding Club and a Girls’ Coding Club (cfCode Club) to show young people how to develop games, animations and mobile technology applications.