FAM not worried about Flames form

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said it is not worried about the current form of the Malawi National Football team.

The Flames on Tuesday held hosts Uganda to a goalless draw in an international friendly match played at the Mandela National Stadium.

Since he took over the team last year, coach Ronny Van Geneugden has won two matches, lost three and drawn seven.

But speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Blantyre, FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the draws means the Flames are on the right track.

Gunda said the results show that there is stability in the team and the only remaining step is working hard to start getting wins.

“For sure, if we want to start winning games, we have to start it from somewhere. In this case, these draws means we have stopped losing and for sure this could take us to somewhere.

“I think now what we need to focus on is how to go to the next step to start getting the wins and that’s a way to go,” said Gunda.

He however refused to confirm if van Geneugden will be given another contract after the expiry of his current two year contract.

Gunda said it will be up to FAM officials whether to give the coach another contract or not after reviewing how he has performed in his given period.