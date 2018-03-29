Christian students told to work hard in school

Student Christian Organisation of Malawi (SCOM) has called upon Christian students to work hard in their studies in order to become productive citizens.

The call was made Tuesday by SCOM General Secretary Patrick Reuben Kaudzu during Easter Conference which the organization organized in Lilongwe.

Kaudzu said the conference which was held under the theme “Raising Holistically Transformed Generation of Leaders” was hosted with the aim of sharing messages with the students.

He said the meeting will help all SCOM members and associates concentrate on the need to raise a generation of responsible students that will in turn transform society.

Kaudzu added that the country cannot develop if youth are left behind hence the need to invest in them to make Malawi a better place for everyone.

Taking his turn, SCOM National Executive Committee Chairman Felix Lumbe said students face a lot of challenges including school dropouts which comes due to reasons such as lack of fees and early marriages.

He therefore said there is need to engage guardians, authorities and students themselves to deal with the root causes of the problem.

Lumbe also called on government, churches and society to find lasting solutions for youth themselves to be committed to pursue education as a building block of their future.

SCOM is an organization which is aimed at empowering students in the country and it has a series of projects that requires financial support from every member.