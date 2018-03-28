Rivals avoid each other in Charity Shield draw

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) today conducted a draw for the Chifundo Charity Shield which saw rivals Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets avoid each other.

The draw which was held at Football Association of Malawi (FAM) offices at Mpira village in Blantyre saw Kamuzu Barracks (KB) being drawn against Nyasa Big Bullets while Mighty Be Forward Wanderers were paired against Silver Strikers.

According to Fam General Secretary Alfred Gunda, all the games will be played at the giant Bingu Stadium from 7th April.

The Charity Shield matches were initially expected to be played this weekend but they have been shifted to 7th and 8th April.

According to Gunda, the games have been rescheduled to pave way for Malawi Under 20 African Cup of Nations qualifier match against Swaziland this Saturday at Bingu Stadium.

On the first day of the Charity Shield, Kamuzu Barracks will host Bullets at 12:30 while Silver will host Wanderers at 15:00.

On the second day of the shield which is on 8th April, winners will meet in the final while losers will face each other in a third place play-off.

The Charity Shield was jointly launched by FAM and the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) as a campaign to use the game to promote blood donation.

The proceeds from the matches are used for charity and this year’s Charity Shield beneficiaries will be Ekwendeni School for the Blind in Mzimba district.

Bullets won the inaugural cup after beating Wanderers 2-1 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.