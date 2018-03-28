Door still open for Wanderers rejects

Be Forward Wanderers Executive Committee Chair Gift Mkandawire insists the door will always remain open for all election losers if they have any positive ideas to contribute towards the further growth of the club.

Last Sunday, the club went to the polls where Mkandawire retained his seat unopposed, as general secretary Mike Butao outclassed his challenger Mlenga Mvula in a landslide victory.

The turn of events was rather different for former treasurer Davies Msadala who became the biggest casualty after losing to Robert Mbedza.

He was followed through the exit door by Andrew Mwadala, a former executive committee member whose ambition for the seat of second vice chair was dashed by Hubert Mfune.

Despite such defeats for Msadala and Mbedza, Mkandawire insists the current committee shall always treat them and others outside as family, owing to their interest in the good of the club.

“The good thing about these elections is that nobody loses. We are still one Wanderers family and therefore we will have those guys close and accommodate their positive ideas. Not only those who lost in the election, but even others outside who have ideas on how we can move the club forward,” said Mkandawire

Mkandawire further explained that the club will embark on various activities which will require such people to get on board.

“We will soon start running several activities in different areas among them marketing, so we will need these people and more to help, because this is still their club despite losing the election,” he said.

On the basic areas to tackle during their two year tenure which runs until 2020, Mkandawire said they are looking at improving transparency and information flow.