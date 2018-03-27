Kunkuyu targets Kabwila

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) new brooms are all ready to sweep. This time inside the party is their target.

Transformation Alliance head Moses Kunkuyu who recently announced that he has joined opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has made his intentions clear that he is eyeing a post in the party.

On the sidelines of being welcomed into the party, Kunkuyu who served as minister of information in Joyce Banda’s government after dumping the DPP said he would contest at the MCP convention.

Kunkuyu said that his eyes are trained on the post of Spokesperson which is currently held by Jessie Kabwila who was suspended from the party and post yet still she clings to it.

As at now, Ezekiel Ching’oma is speaking for the party and it is not known if he will not seek election into the post at the convention.

Some quarters had speculated that the MCP had lured Kunkuyu with the promise of the post of spokesperson.