Indian Veep hails India-Africa relations

Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu has hailed the relations between India and African countries.

Naidu praised the India-Africa relations during a luncheon hosted at the Hyderabad House with African delegates who are in India where Malawi Veep Dr Saulos Chilima was also in attendance.

According to a press release, the Indian Veep expressed his happiness at the growing friendship and the bilateral ties between India and various Africa countries.

He then expressed hope that the countries will develop together on a foundation of mutual trust and respect.

During the luncheon, the Indian Veep offered traditional ‘Angavastrams’ to the African dignitaries and explained to them about the rich cultural heritage of India in which gusts are treated like ‘gods’.

The African delegates thanked the Indian Veep for the warmth and hospitality and invited him to visit their countries.

Delegates from Africa who attended the luncheon included Vice President of Zimbabwe Gen. (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Vice President of Uganda Edward Kiwanuku Ssekandi.

During the India-Africa Conclave, Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima called on African countries to diversify their exports in order to maximise the continent’s economic strength.

He also stressed the importance of regional groupings as one way of boosting economic integration.