Devotion: Words of Blessings

Proverbs 11:11 “By the blessing of the upright the city is exalted, But it is overthrown by the mouth of the wicked”

The opening scripture tells us that the city can be exalted by the blessings of the upright people who live therein. A Family, workplace, school or nation can be blessed by the words of the righteous who live in them. Based on what the righteous speak to their environment, they can uplift, exalt, and establish the peace and harmony.

Numbers 6:23 “Tell Aaron and his sons, ‘This is how you are to bless the Israelites. Say to them: The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face towards you and give you peace.”’

You need to choose to speak good things to your family, city, environment or nation. Instead of bad name calling, say positive words that will exalt and never be tempted to utter bad words. Don’t agree with some people who mostly concentrate on the negative side.

Don’t be among those who despise their own family, nation, city, school and appreciate others. Learn to speak good words that uplift

When we the righteous speak the Words, we prophesy and establish to our environment. Based on the Prophesy, our environment can respond accordingly.

Ezekiel 37 is a typical example of how prophecy can change the environment including families, cities or nations. When all hope was lost for the nation of Israel and their hope was as dry bones, Ezekiel was told in a vision to prophesy and as he prophesied, the Nation of Israel came back to life. The hope of the nation was revived because of the prophecy of a righteous man. Ezekiel 37: 11-14

“Then he said unto me, Son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel: behold, they say, Our bones are dried, and our hope is lost: we are cut off for our parts. Therefore prophesy and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, O my people, I will open your graves, and cause you to come up out of your graves, and bring you into the land of Israel.

And ye shall know that I am the Lord, when I have opened your graves, O my people, and brought you up out of your graves, and shall put my spirit in you, and ye shall live, and I shall place you in your own land: then shall ye know that I the Lord have spoken it, and performed it, saith the Lord.”

It doesn’t matter how bad your family, location or anything looks, if there are righteous people in them who always know how to utter good words and prophesy good things, the situation will change.

Choose to speak differently. Job 22:28-29 “You shall also declare a thing, and it shall be established unto you: and the light shall shine upon your ways. When men are cast down, then you shall say, There is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person.”

Prayer Thank you Father for the power that is in me as a Righteous person to change the environment around me through the Words I speak. Every day I choose to speak and prophesy good things upon my environment, my family, school, city and nation. In Jesus Name. Amen

