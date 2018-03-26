Malawi nurses support CSOs’ demos

The National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives in Malawi (NONM) has lent its support to demonstrations by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on the controversial K4 billion fund.

Speaking on the local press, NoNM President Dorothy Ngoma has urged Malawians to support the protests which will take place on 27 April.

“Zionetselo zimenezo zichitike, ndipo ndine mmodzi mwa anthu ndikumemeza a chinyamata kuti atuluke ndikutenga mbali (We should have the demonstrations and I am among the people urging people especially the youths to support the demonstrations),” said Ngoma.

She further faulted government for allocating funds to constituencies at a time when thousands of graduates are yet to be employed by government.

Ngoma added that the decision by government to allocate K4 billion to constituencies raises eyebrows as public hospitals are reported to have shortage of drugs.

The CSOs in Malawi disclosed that they are to have protests against government for allocating K4 billion to constituencies and failing to disclose the source of funds.

The decision followed an unsuccessful meeting that Malawi minister of finance Goodall Gondwe organised in an attempt to have the CSOs understand facts which the minister said were “misrepresented”.

But the CSOs disclosed that they were not satisfied with Gondwe’s presentation on the facts during the meeting.