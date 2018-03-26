Devotion: Do it per rules

2Timothy 2:5 ISV* “Moreover, no one who is an athlete wins a prize unless he competes according to the rules.”

An athlete can come out first in a competition but may not get the prize. This is because they did not compete according to rules. They are disqualified for not following rules. Different games have different rules, basketball and netball have different rules. You cant take rules in basketball and use them in netball. You can be disqualified.

In everything that we do, we follow rules. In Christianity, although we are in the time of Grace, we still do things per rules. I am not talking about the law of Moses but the rules of Christian activities.

In prayer we follow specific rules for it to work. For example Jesus told us that we must pray to the Father in the Name of Jesus.Joh 16:23 ISV* “On that day, you won’t ask me for anything. Truly, I tell all of you emphatically, whatever you ask the Father for in my name, He will give it to you.”

This means that even if you spend 90 days praying day and night to Jesus, your prayer will not be answered. Yes you are praying but are not doing it according to the rules because petitions go to the Father in the name of Jesus.

The same as fasting, some people fast and don’t get results because they dont do it per rules.We can give and not benefit in our giving if we dont do it according to the rules.

This is why you need to learn and be knowledgeable when doing anything in Christ. There are specific rules that God gave for every activity we do in Christianity. If you don’t know them you will think God has forgotten you or is not doing you justice. You may end up being frustrated and becoming an accuser of God. Study the Word, learn the rules and do per the rules.

The Word of God contains His ordinances. When we do the Word, we do according to God’s rules. Therefore be a Word doer.

Prayer

Thank you Father for the Word which helps me to do everything per your rules. As I am meditating on the Word, I am taught your ordinances and how to do everything according to your set rules. In Jesus Name. Amen

