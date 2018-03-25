Nyasa Music Awards under fire

The belief that awards do not satisfy everyone has been proven to be true with the forthcoming local music recognition’s ceremony which has found space on the jaws of critics.

Nyasa Music Awards took a giant step towards the red carpet event with the release of nominations during midweek.

The development has sparked debate among Malawians mainly on musicians’ eligibility to appear in a certain category of nominations.

Among the major issues that people are debating on is the appearance of Saint in the best reggae artist category. People have questioned the awards’ organisers to clarify this considering that the Delilah hit maker is not a reggae artist.

One Loveness Rhema Chibvambe questioned on social media: “Excuse me Nyasa Music awards how can Saint be a reggae artist?”

The Blantyre based musician’s name appeared on the best reggae artist slot alongside Sangie, the Black Missionaries, Trumel and Firestar.

A majority of people who commented on a social media post expressed dissatisfaction with the misplacement of artists. Others went as far as making fun of the awards.

However, a member of the organising team Priscilla Cynthia Mhango admitted that the organisers misplaced the name hence it should be treated as a mistake.

In response to Loveness’ post, Mhango said the mistake is being fixed.

“If you have noticed, Saint’s name appeared twice on best afro pop and best reggae. One of which was a mistake and is getting fixed,” she said.

Saint has also been nominated in the song of the year and best collaboration categories.

The organisers have also faced criticism for including undeserving parties in the nominations. People cite the Home Grown African and the Nyasa Guruz who are competing in the best group category as not deserving since the former has been dormant while the latter has just regrouped and is still striving to regain its stand on the market.