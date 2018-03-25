Man arrested for peeping at women in labour ward

Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody a 27-year-old man identified as Buraundi Banda after he was found peeping at expectant women in a labour ward at Kawamba Health Centre.

Kasungu police station public relations officer Edna Mzingwitsa said Banda committed the crime on Thursday.

“The suspect was caught in the act by the watchman at the health centre and it was revealed that this was the third time he was caught in the same act,” she explained.

The first time, Banda was found collecting urine of the expectant women through the bathroom drainage hole and he was taken to the village head who just fined him.

The second time, he was also found peeping at expectant women in the labour ward through the window but he managed to escape.

“This time around, when the community members found him doing the same, they arrested him and handed him over to Police,” said Mzingwitsa.

Banda has been charged with insulting modesty of a woman and he will appear before court soon when police investigations are completed.

He hails from Kawamba village, T/A Kawamba in Kasungu district.