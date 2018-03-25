Fire kills one in Phalombe

Fire on Sunday morning killed a 42-year-old man and destroyed the house of a matron at Holy Family Mission Hospital in Phalombe .

According to Police in the district, the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Phalombe Police publicist Innocent Moses identified the victim as Heremence Kalitera and the matron as Sabina Sessy Kalitera aged 52.

Sabina told police that she left home for church services at Holy Family Catholic Parish and her brother Heremence was alone at home.

“Then at around 8am the neighbours saw the house burning. They tried to extinguish the fire and to rescue the person inside the house, but it proved futile, Moses said.

Police later visited the scene and found that the man was burnt to ashes and all the items in the house were burnt.

Heremence hailed from Mkundi village, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje.