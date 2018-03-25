10.9 million mosquito nets to be distributed to Malawians

Malawi Government together with World Vision International will this year distribute 10.9 million mosquito nets to people across the country.

Speaking during a District Malaria meeting held in Dowa, Dowa District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO) Mabvuto Thomas said government of Malawi has procured 10,958,223 Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets to be distributed countrywide.

According to Thomas, the exercise will be done in phases and the first phase will cover the Southern Region districts in September, the second phase will be in Central Region in October with the Northern Region being the last in November.

“HSAs and volunteers will be walking door to door registering the beneficiaries as they will be using triplicate forms,” he said.

The DEHO said World Vision International will work hand in hand with District Health Management Team to come up with the District taskforce which will be fully responsible for monitoring the registration and distribution of the nets to see to it that the real beneficiaries receive.

He said as for Dowa DHO, it will come up with bylaws to ensure that the nets are used for the intended purposes amid reports that other people deliberately misuse these nets for covering vegetable gardens and fish.