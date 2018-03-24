Man scalds woman with hot porridge

At a time when organizations are busy fighting gender based violence in Malawi, a 32-year-old lady is battling burn wounds at Machinga District Hospital after her brother in-law poured hot porridge on her.

According to Balaka police public relations officer Inspector Edith Kachotsa, the suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Lovemore Joseph and the victim is Christina Friday.

Kachotsa said on the day of incident Christina and her younger sister went to cheer a sick person at Machinga District Hospital.

She further said on their way back, they met Josephy who is a husband to the victim’s sister and he started insulting the wife without disclosing the reasons.

When they reached their house, Josephy started assaulting his wife.

The victim followed the couple to rescue her sister but in course of the attempt, her brother in-law took a pot full of hot porridge and poured the porridge on her.

Josephy was later arrested after the matter was reported to Balaka Police.

He hails from Mmanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district and will appear in court soon to answer the case of acts intended to cause grievous harm contrary to section 235 of penal code.