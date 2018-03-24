Devotion: Don’t settle for less

Deutr 1:6-8 “The LORD our God spoke to us at Horeb and said, “You have stayed in the area of this mountain long enough.Get up now, resume your journey, heading for the Amorite hill country, to all its areas including the arid country, the highlands, the Shephelah, the Negev, and the coastal plain – all of Canaan and Lebanon as far as the Great River, that is, the Euphrates.

Look! I have already given the land to you. Go, occupy the territory that I, the LORD, promised to give to your ancestors Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and to their descendants.”

When we were entering the year, I talked about having a life time vision which is written down. After developing the vision you start operating in your vision. Now there are times you reach a stage where you feel comfortable with the status quo.

You want things to be the same way they are now and you don’t want to change or move forward to your vision. The Israelites were in a similar situation, with a vision of the promised land, they decided to settle long at mount Horeb and God told them they had stayed long and it was time to move forward to other places.

Are you involved in Church, ministry, business, employment or other activity? Don’t settle for just the familiar people or places.There is a lot more you can do. Expand to the unfamiliar and get better results.

Don’t settle for little or less because of fear to explore the unattempted things. Do more things. Cover a lot more areas. Reach and influence a lot more people . The creation is waiting for us believers.Rom 8:19 “For the creation waits with eager expectation for the children of God to be revealed.”

You might have been winning souls or doing some business in shallow places(waters). In familiar places. Under the leading of the Spirit you need to expand your territory and go a little bit deeper into the great waters and enjoy the results. Psa 107:23 “Those who go down to the sea in ships, who do business in great waters.” Big fish are in great waters, Only small fishes are found in shallow waters.

Even some people fear to leave their jobs and do something else. They may have a good vision but fear is controlling their decisions not to move to other unfamiliar activities. Its time to make concrete decision and move ahead if God wants you to move. Don’t fear anything. Launch to the deep unfamiliar waters and get a great catch.

Peter was told by the Master to launch unto the deep to catch more. Luk 5:4 “When he had finished speaking, he said to Simon, “Put out into the deep, and let down your nets for a catch.”

Prayer Thank you Father for Your Word. I am launching unto the deep in whatever I do and I get the great catch. I am led by your Spirit and I refuse fear to dictate whatever I do. I will never settle for less than what I am supposed to achieve. In Jesus Name. Amen.

