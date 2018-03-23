No online, print recognition in 2018 Nyasa Music Awards

Nyasa Music Awards are around the corner following the release of nominations but missing on the list are slots for best online and print media reporters.

In its second year running, the awards ceremony will only honour the electronic media. This includes radio and television.

However, most musicians utilise online platforms to promote their works. This is attributed to the growing number of internet users in Malawi.

The media slots on the nominations include; best television presenter, best female broadcaster and best radio DJ.

With reference to the nominees’ list made available to this publication, there are a total of 24 categories.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 4th May at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, where the maiden edition was also staged last year.

Below is the list of nominees.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Lawi- Sunset in the Sky

Sangie – Painless

David Kalilani – Fore runner

Lucius Banda – Crimes

BEST HIP HOP ARTIST

Fredokiss

Gwamba

Suffix

Macelba

Martse

BEST R&B ARTIST

Bucci

Kel Kay

Hazel Mak

Theo Thomson

Kelvin Sings

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST

Suffix

Thoko Katimba

Gwamba

Faith Mussa

Ethel Kamwendo Banda

BEST NEWCOMER

Waxy Kay

Wikise

Episodes

Ababa Sergent

Seven O More

BESTREGGAE ARTIST

Saint

Sangie

Black Missionaries

Firestar

Trumel

BEST SECULAR ARTIST

Atohti Manje

Lucius Banda

Lulu

Nepmam

Skeffa Chimoto

BEST PRODUCER

Dj Sley

AK on the board

BFB

Tricky Beats

Sonyezo

BEST ACOUSTIC ARTIST

Patience Namadingo

Lawi

Faith Mussa

Muhanya

Lulu

BEST MALE ARTIST

Gwamba

Fredokiss

Tay Grin

Theo Thomson

Macelba

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Rina

Zani Challe

Sangie

Hazel Mak

Hilco

BEST RADIO DJ

Joy Nathu

Panther

Blackjack

Kenny klips

Atom

BEST TV PRESENTER

Blakjak

Annie Matumbi

Dash-

Connie

Luna

BEST AFRO POP

Piksy

Sonye

Saint

Stitch fray

Sir Patricks

BEST GROUP

Homegrown

Bossaro Music Group

Classmates

Nyasa Gurus

Zathu Band

BEST DANCEHALL ARTIST

Malinga

Jay Jay Cee

Purple C

King Chambiecco

Mady P

BEST COLLABORATION

Legends Never Die- Bossaro ft. Blakjak, Hyphen, Barry One.

Jaiva – Hazel Mak ft Tay Grin and Roberto

Tchekela – Macelba ft Saint

Mr yesu – Gwamba ft Kell Kay

Tsidya lina – Hyphen ft Malinga Mafia

BEST TRADITIONAL

Nyanesi

Kukana kuba band

Innocent chitimbe

Frank Kaunda

Atoht Manje

BEST FEMALE BROADCASTER

Jean chalungama

Nicole Kamwendo

Tildy

Sharon Chirwa

Sharon Jumbe

BEST VIDEO

Good Life – Purple C

21 – Tay Grin

Jaiva- Hazel Mak

Mbama – Gwamba

Priceless- Theo Thomsom

BEST LIVE ACT

Fredokiss

Tay Grin

Patience Namadingo

Faith Mussa

Theo Thomson

BEST CLUB DJ

Dj Rubie

Vj Ice

Nathan tunes

Dj Maya

Dj Flame

SONG OF THE YEAR

Priceless- Theo Thomson

Apsye Mtima – Macelba

Che Patuma – Atohti Manje

Delilah- Saint

Wangongole- Janta

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

Vj Ice

Sukez

Mest Media

Essim

Ron C