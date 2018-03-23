No online, print recognition in 2018 Nyasa Music Awards

Nyasa Music Awards are around the corner following the release of nominations but missing on the list are slots for best online and print media reporters.
In its second year running, the awards ceremony will only honour the electronic media. This includes radio and television.
However, most musicians utilise online platforms to promote their works. This is attributed to the growing number of internet users in Malawi.
The media slots on the nominations include; best television presenter, best female broadcaster and best radio DJ.
With reference to the nominees’ list made available to this publication, there are a total of 24 categories.
The awards ceremony is scheduled for 4th May at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, where the maiden edition was also staged last year.
Below is the list of nominees.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Lawi- Sunset in the Sky
Sangie – Painless
David Kalilani – Fore runner
Lucius Banda – Crimes
BEST HIP HOP ARTIST
Fredokiss
Gwamba
Suffix
Macelba
Martse
BEST R&B ARTIST
Bucci
Kel Kay
Hazel Mak
Theo Thomson
Kelvin Sings
BEST GOSPEL ARTIST
Suffix
Thoko Katimba
Gwamba
Faith Mussa
Ethel Kamwendo Banda
BEST NEWCOMER
Waxy Kay
Wikise
Episodes
Ababa Sergent
Seven O More
BESTREGGAE ARTIST
Saint
Sangie
Black Missionaries
Firestar
Trumel
BEST SECULAR ARTIST
Atohti Manje
Lucius Banda
Lulu
Nepmam
Skeffa Chimoto
BEST PRODUCER
Dj Sley
AK on the board
BFB
Tricky Beats
Sonyezo
BEST ACOUSTIC ARTIST
Patience Namadingo
Lawi
Faith Mussa
Muhanya
Lulu
BEST MALE ARTIST
Gwamba
Fredokiss
Tay Grin
Theo Thomson
Macelba
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Rina
Zani Challe
Sangie
Hazel Mak
Hilco
BEST RADIO DJ
Joy Nathu
Panther
Blackjack
Kenny klips
Atom
BEST TV PRESENTER
Blakjak
Annie Matumbi
Dash-
Connie
Luna
BEST AFRO POP
Piksy
Sonye
Saint
Stitch fray
Sir Patricks
BEST GROUP
Homegrown
Bossaro Music Group
Classmates
Nyasa Gurus
Zathu Band
BEST DANCEHALL ARTIST
Malinga
Jay Jay Cee
Purple C
King Chambiecco
Mady P
BEST COLLABORATION
Legends Never Die- Bossaro ft. Blakjak, Hyphen, Barry One.
Jaiva – Hazel Mak ft Tay Grin and Roberto
Tchekela – Macelba ft Saint
Mr yesu – Gwamba ft Kell Kay
Tsidya lina – Hyphen ft Malinga Mafia
BEST TRADITIONAL
Nyanesi
Kukana kuba band
Innocent chitimbe
Frank Kaunda
Atoht Manje
BEST FEMALE BROADCASTER
Jean chalungama
Nicole Kamwendo
Tildy
Sharon Chirwa
Sharon Jumbe
BEST VIDEO
Good Life – Purple C
21 – Tay Grin
Jaiva- Hazel Mak
Mbama – Gwamba
Priceless- Theo Thomsom
BEST LIVE ACT
Fredokiss
Tay Grin
Patience Namadingo
Faith Mussa
Theo Thomson
BEST CLUB DJ
Dj Rubie
Vj Ice
Nathan tunes
Dj Maya
Dj Flame
SONG OF THE YEAR
Priceless- Theo Thomson
Apsye Mtima – Macelba
Che Patuma – Atohti Manje
Delilah- Saint
Wangongole- Janta
BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR
Vj Ice
Sukez
Mest Media
Essim
Ron C