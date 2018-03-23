Man rapes mentally ill woman

Police in Kanengo have arrested a 46-year-old man for raping a mentally ill woman.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani told Malawi24 that the man, Nelson Chiudzu, who hails from Nyonyo vilage, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe, was arrested on Tuesday after being caught red-handed raping the victim who is a 49-year-old mentally challenged woman.

According to Makalani, the incident occurred at Limwera village, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.

The guardians of the victim were the ones who caught the rapist and they reported him to police.

Following the incident, police referred the woman to a hospital for medical examination where it was revealed that the woman was raped.

In his caution statement, the suspect pleaded guilty to charges of sexually abusing a mentally challenged person.

He however claimed that he has been in an affair with the woman since last year.

Section 139 of the penal code prohibits anyone from having sexual intercourse with a mentally ill person.

The suspect will appear before court soon.