Malawi politicians lack set ideologies -Analyst

A political analyst has said that one of the factors causing political prostitution in the country is lack of set ideologies among politicians.

The political analyst, Wonderful Mkhutche, was reacting to news that former interim president of People’s Party (PP) Uladi Mussa has rejoined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In an interview with Malawi24, Mkhutche said most politicians in the country do not operate according to set ideologies but they just do things to feed their political careers.

“When politicians and our politics do not operate by set ideologies, this is its direct result. Association has now been seen as a source of power for most politicians such that they are ready to be with any party as long as it benefits their career,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.

Asked if Mussa can add value to DPP, Mkhutche said DPP is already better without him.

“No. Mussa cannot add any value to DPP. The party can be as good as it can be even without him. As already said earlier on, it is not about the party or his constituents but his own political calculation for the future,” he said.

Mussa who is popularly known as Chenji Golo has rejoined DPP after he was expelled from the People’s Party for attempting to replace former President Joyce Banda who has been in self-imposed exile for over three years.

The politician announced his rejoining of DPP on Monday in Salima during the ground breaking ceremony of China-Salima textile project that was presided over by President Peter Mutharika.

During the event, Mussa was unveiled alongside former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament Felix Jumbe.

Mussa said he made the decision to enhance development of his Salima South constituency, saying it is hard to achieve such developments when in opposition.