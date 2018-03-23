Amos Bello interests three big clubs

Three Malawian clubs are queuing up for the signature of striker Amos Bello.

The Nigerian forward saw his one year contract with Be Forward Wanderers expire on Wednesday, with the Nomads declaring he is no longer in their plans.

With the 2018 soccer season looming large, Bello looks likely to remain in the Super League if word from his manager Duncan Kamwendo is anything to go by.

According to Kamwendo, his client has three offers on the table from some of the big clubs in the country.

“His contract with Wanderers has just run out, so we cannot talk much on the next move. But we have three appetizing offers from some big potential suitors. Soon we will come out to announce Bello’s new club,” said Kamwendo.

While Wanderers, through executive committee Chairman Gift Mkandawire, have told the media that they are no longer interested in an extension, Kamwendo has not completely ruled them out of the list.

“Wanderers are not out of the picture yet. Their Chairman said they are no longer interested but if the technical panel can recommend for a renewal, things could change,” he said.

Bello arrived at Wanderers in 2016 and took little time to become a fan favorite, owing to his clever footwork, blistering pace and unique celebration moves.

Last season he played a bit-part role in the Nomads’ league triumph as he was plagued by injuries.