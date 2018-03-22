NGOs submit proposals for next budget

Various organisations on Wednesday submitted their proposals to Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) for the next budget.

Organisations working in various sectors gathered in Lilongwe to submit their concerns during Pre-budget Consultations Validation meeting.

MEJN Executive Director Dalitso Kubalasa said there is need to know the challenges Malawi are facing so that they should be included in the forthcoming financial budget.

He said the pre-budget consultation was aimed at discussing issue concerning 2018/19 National budget and determine the level of compliance and implementation of key commitments in three key policies namely; The National Disaster Risk Management (NDRM), National Agricultural Policy (NAP) and National Climate Change Management (NCCM) Policy.

In his remarks, Chairperson for NGO Coalition on Child Rights (NGOCCR) Desmond Mhango said the meeting gave the coalition a chance to provide their proposals to MEJN who will in turn present them to the minister of finance.

Mhango pointed out inadequate learning materials in various schools more especially to children with disabilities, lack of disability friendly infrastructures and specialist teachers as some of the challenges people with disabilities are facing in the country.

He said their expectation is to see a change and improvement in the welfare of Malawian youth and children.