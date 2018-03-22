Alfred Manyozo Jnr into RVG’ final list

Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneudgen has named a 21 man squad for the upcoming international friendly match against Uganda next week.
The Belgian tactician has, for the first time, included Be Forward Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr and Nyasa Big Bullets sensational forward Patrick Phiri.
Another surprise inclusion is that of Wanderers’ upcoming defender Precious Sambani.
Missing on the traveling list is Bidvest Wits’ forward Gabadinho Mhango who is nursing an injury while Robert Ng’ambi and Gerald Phiri Jnr have excused themselves in order to focus on saving Platinum Stars from relegation.
Below is the full traveling list:
Brighton Munthali
Stanley Sanudi
John Lanjesi
Chembezi Denis
Gomezgani Chirwa
Precious Sambani
Alfred Manyozo Jnr
Rafick Namwera
Chiukepo Msowoya
Patrick Phiri
Righteous Banda
John Banda
Frank Banda
Charles Swini
Felix Zulu
Yamikani Fodya
Dalitso Sailesi
Limbikani Mzava
Robin Ngalande
Richard Mbulu
Chawanangwa Kaonga
OFFICIALS
Ron Van Geneugden – Head Coach
Peter Mponda – Assistant Coach
Frank Ndawa – Assistant Coach
Swadick Sanudi – Goalkeepers Trainer
James Sangala – Team Manager
Chikondi Mandalasi – Physiotherapist
Gift Ligomeka – Doctor
Othaniel Hara – Leader of Delegation
The first eight people will leave on Friday morning, with the rest of the members leaving in the afternoon via Chileka International Airport