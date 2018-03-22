Alfred Manyozo Jnr into RVG’ final list

Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneudgen has named a 21 man squad for the upcoming international friendly match against Uganda next week.

The Belgian tactician has, for the first time, included Be Forward Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr and Nyasa Big Bullets sensational forward Patrick Phiri.

Another surprise inclusion is that of Wanderers’ upcoming defender Precious Sambani.

Missing on the traveling list is Bidvest Wits’ forward Gabadinho Mhango who is nursing an injury while Robert Ng’ambi and Gerald Phiri Jnr have excused themselves in order to focus on saving Platinum Stars from relegation.

Below is the full traveling list:

Brighton Munthali

Stanley Sanudi

John Lanjesi

Chembezi Denis

Gomezgani Chirwa

Precious Sambani

Alfred Manyozo Jnr

Rafick Namwera

Chiukepo Msowoya

Patrick Phiri

Righteous Banda

John Banda

Frank Banda

Charles Swini

Felix Zulu

Yamikani Fodya

Dalitso Sailesi

Limbikani Mzava

Robin Ngalande

Richard Mbulu

Chawanangwa Kaonga

OFFICIALS

Ron Van Geneugden – Head Coach

Peter Mponda – Assistant Coach

Frank Ndawa – Assistant Coach

Swadick Sanudi – Goalkeepers Trainer

James Sangala – Team Manager

Chikondi Mandalasi – Physiotherapist

Gift Ligomeka – Doctor

Othaniel Hara – Leader of Delegation

The first eight people will leave on Friday morning, with the rest of the members leaving in the afternoon via Chileka International Airport