Like father like son: Ambokire Salimu`s son in love with the mic

With Ambokire Salimu being a talented singer, nothing seems to stop Ambo J from following in his footsteps.

This is the story of the son of renowned musician and lawyer Ambokire Salimu.

Ambo J, is another blossoming talent from Malawi worth following.

He is striving to establish himself as a musician to be reckoned with in Malawi, just like his dad. However his music path is different from that of his father as he is married to hip hop style of the art.

Malawi24 asked about his plans in the industry, in an effort to establish his ambitions, on Monday last week.

Among his revealed plans, were his music project which entails a United States of America based Malawian artist in the name of King Tuzi.

“We are planning to release an EP entitled All roads lead down the Isle month end. We have just been waiting for the right time,” he said

According to Ambo, the seven track project was concluded in the second half of last year. In the collection he also exposes his music production skills having produced all songs.

When asked about why he chose a different music path from his father, the youthful rapper laughed and said God blesses differently.