Devotion: Chosen for Blessings

1 Peter 2:9 “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light”

All Born agains are a chosen generation in Jesus Christ. God is the one who chose us. Joh 15:16 “You did not choose me, but I chose you, and appointed you, that you should go and bear fruit, and that your fruit should remain; that whatever you will ask of the Father in my name, he may give it to you.”

The Word translated Chosen is Greek Word Eklektos and its where Word ELECTION comes from. It means out of the many choices, you were picked out as favorite, best class and excellent choice.

When you become born again you are best class, favorite and that is why you are to show forth the praises of God. You were picked among many and that is why you may be the only born again amongst many.

Its like David, when his brothers were brought forth to be anointed as king, God said He had rejected them. It means God considered them at some point but later they were rejected to become king. David was considered and chosen amongst the brethren. He was handpicked amongst many.

1Sam16:7 “But the LORD said to Samuel, “Do not look on his face, or on the height of his stature; because I have rejected him. For man does not see as God sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.”

You are now a King as David because you are chosen as Kings(Rev 1:6). You enjoy all benefits and privileges of being a chosen King.

You belong to the Royal family of God. There are no curses in this family but blessings only. That is why all born agains are already blessed.

Eph 1:3 “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ”

It is very wrong to associate a Born Again with earthly generational curse. He is a chosen generation of Christ. There is no curses in this generation. We have blessings only. We were handpicked to receive a blessing. We walk in that blessing and refuse to believe any lie of the enemy. 1 Peter 3:9 “not rendering evil for evil, or reviling for reviling; but instead blessing; because to this were you called, that you may inherit a blessing.”

Additiinal scripture:

Gal 3:9 “So then they which be of faith are blessed with faithful Abraham.”

Gal 3:29 “And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.”

Confession

I am a chosen generation. I operate in generational blessings. I cannever be cursed. I am the heir according to the Word. I am blessed with all blessings. I am a success. In Jesus Name. Amen. +265888326247 or +265881283524