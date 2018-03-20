Mzava’s red card rescinded

South Africa based Malawian player Limbikani Mzava has had his red card, which was wrongly shown to him, rescinded.

Mzava who plays for Golden Arrows was sent off by referee Thando Ndzandzeka in a case of mistaken identity at the weekend during a match between Arrows and Orlando Pirates on Saturday night.

Ndzandzeka wrongly sent off Mzava following a second yellow card for a reckless tackle.

Mzwandile Buthelezi who was sitting on one yellow card is the player who was supposed to be sent off for that tackle.

According to South African Football Association website, Ndzandzeka has since written an acknowledgement letter that after reviewing the match, he had shown the yellow card to the wrong player.

“We have since written correspondence to this effect to the club and the Premier Soccer League,” said Tenda Masikhwa from SAFA Referees Department.

Mzava will now be able to play in their next match after the international break.

*Information courtesy of South African Media*