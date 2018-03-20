MP gives chairs to school

Mzuzu City Parliamentarian Leonard Njikho has donated office chairs for teachers at Chibavi Community Day Secondary School in the city.

Addressing the students, Njikho said he thought of making the donation after observing that teachers at the school share desks with students due to inadequate furniture.

“I came here six months ago and I discovered some challenges that our teachers are facing here, one of it was inadequate staff chairs and I promised to help with some, so today am fulfilling my pledge,” said Njikho.

Headmaster of Chibavi Community Day Secondary School Oswald Lungu thanked the legislator for the chairs.

Lungu also said the school is lacking resources such as textbooks and desks to help students in their learning. He added that they also want a fence to improve security at the institution.