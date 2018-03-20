Kanengo police recover stolen car

Police in Kanengo have recovered a stolen car and have arrested six men in connection to a spate of armed robberies which occurred recently within Lilongwe.

Deputy public relations officer of Kanengo police Sub Inspector Esther Mkwanda confirmed the matter.

Mkwanda said stolen property worth millions of kwachas including a motor vehicle have been recovered in the process.

She said police launched serious investigations which led to the arrest of the six men aged between 19 to 34 and property worth millions that include a motor vehicle Toyota Hilux registration number BS 2212 which was stolen during the night of March 17, 2018 at Area 51 in Lilongwe and three motorcycles.

Other recovered items are motor vehicle batteries, bicycles, decoders, home theatres, mattresses and curtains.

The suspects, Joseph Malata, Charles Joseph, Shadrick Fellix, Chifundo Zachariah, Geoffrey Chiwawula and Lloyd Hadwell were located in Ngomani and Lumbadzi areas in Lilongwe.

They are answering charges of robbery contrary to section 301 of the penal code.