Kachama heading to MCP for 2019 polls

Malawi Police Inspector General Lexten Kachama has joined key figures contesting for various posts in the 2019 tripartite elections which will be taking place after he retires from the civil service.

Reports Malawi24 is following show Kachama will contest for the Member of Parliament post in his home area under Traditional Authority Kalolo in the capital Lilongwe.

Interestingly, media reports suggest that Kachama takes up the race under opposition Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) ticket.

The MCP boasts of massive support in the central region where apparently its first leadership through the late Hastings Kamuzu Banda led Malawi under the one party rule for 31 years.

Kachama was appointed Inspector General in 2015 and has been in the police service since 1979.

Other parties have found it a hard nut to crack to penetrate through the electorate in this region.

Analysts have quashed regional kind of voting pattern saying it shows as a nation Malawians accept leaders coming from their regions only even despite looking at what ideas they bear for them.

Other key figures that are propelling the 2019 polls to their hype are footballers Fischer Kondowe and Peter Mponda among many others.

Malawi heads to her second tripartite polls in which Ward Councillors, MPs and a President are to be voted into power.