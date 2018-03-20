Devotion: Bear Fruits

Luke 6:43-45 “A Tree Is Known by Its Fruit “For a good tree does not bear bad fruit, nor does a bad tree bear good fruit. For every tree is known by its own fruit.

For men do not gather figs from thorns, nor do they gather grapes from a bramble bush. A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings forth evil.”

As per yesterday devotion, the spirit of a person is the tree and what we see outside are the fruits.

The scripture above says a thorn tree does not bear figs nor bramble bush bears grapes. Therefore if you want to change the fruits, you should change the tree.

Matthew 12:33 “Either make the tree good, and its fruit good, or make the tree corrupt, and its fruit corrupt; for the tree is known by its fruit.”

Firstly, if you are not in Christ, you cannot bear good fruits. This means the first step is to be in Christ.

Be born again now. John 15:4 “Remain in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit by itself, unless it remains in the vine, so neither can you, unless you remain in me.”

The other way to bear fruits is by meditating on the Word. Psalm 1:2-3 “But his delight is in Yahweh’s law. On his law he meditates day and night. He will be like a tree planted by the streams of water, that produces its fruit in its season, whose leaf also does not wither. Whatever he does shall prosper.

The people who meditate on God’s Word are like tree planted amongst streams of water that produces fruit and whose leaves do not wither. There are different fruits you can bear as a believer.

When you trust in the Lord and not on your own strength, you also make yourself like a tree.Jeremiah 17:7-8 “Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, And whose hope is the Lord.

For he shall be like a tree planted by the waters, Which spreads out its roots by the river, And will not fear when heat comes; But its leaf will be green, And will not be anxious in the year of drought, Nor will cease from yielding fruit.”

God is glorified when we bear fruits Joh 15:8 “Herein is my Father glorified, that ye bear much fruit…”

Failure to bear fruit is a big issue which makes our Master to be unhappy. Luk 13:6-7 “He spake also this parable; A certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard; and he came and sought fruit thereon, and found none.

Then said he unto the dresser of his vineyard, Behold, these three years I come seeking fruit on this fig tree, and find none: cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground?…” Joh 15:2 “Every branch in me that beareth not fruit he taketh away.”

You carry the blessing to bear fruit. Gen 1:28 “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply..”

Therefore refuse any type of unfruitfulness in any area of your life.

Confession

I am fruitful because I am attached to Christ who is the source of my nutrients. In Him I live, I move and have my being. I refuse every condition of unfruitfulness in my life. In Jesus Name.

