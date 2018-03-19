Three in over guns

Police in Ntcheu are keeping in custody three people for illegal possession of two firearms.

The two also had nineteen live ammunition and are suspected to have been involved in armed robberies at SharpeVale trading centre in the district.

According to Ntcheu police publicist, Sub Inspector Hastings Chigalu, one of the suspects, Yahaya Hassan, 21, wanted to shoot his girlfriend for dumping him but his friend who is among the suspects prevented him from doing the act.

Officers from Sharpevale Police post followed the issue and arrested one suspect Mika Dzuwa who had an Airgun Pistol with six live ammunitions which were found wrapped in a plastic bag and buried underground.

Later, after thorough investigations, Hassan and Kalambo John were also arrested and this led to the recovery of another rifle, a Taurus Brasil Revolver with thirteen live ammunitions.

It was also revealed that the guns were used in one of the robberies in the area and shootings at the market.

Police said the guns and ammunitions were brought in the country from South Africa through a truck that entered Malawi through Mwanza border on February 27, this year.

Yahaya Hassan, 21, hails from Saidi village and Mika Dzuwa, 35, from Kachimanga village, while

Kalambo John, 18, is from Njirika village, all in Traditional Authority Ganya, in Ntcheu.

Meanwhile, the suspects are expected to be remanded at Ntcheu prison.