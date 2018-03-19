Police women drill girls on education, GBV

In a bid to curb early pregnancies and child marriages in the district, Mangochi Police Women Network conducted a school outreach programme at a girls only boarding school.

Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi told Malawi24 that the visitation took place on Friday afternoon at the school campus where 133 students attended.

Daudi said among others, the team led by Assistant superintendent Catherine M’ndala talked about gender based violence, child marriages and road traffic tips.

They also told the girls the importance of education with an aim of motivating the youngsters to work hard in their studies and develop into responsible citizens.

Mangochi police women chairlady Norah Chimwala said statistics show that Mangochi is one of the districts with high school dropouts and child marriages.

“We cannot just fold our hands and watch, hence we join the government, NGOs and other stakeholders in protecting the rights of the girl child,” she said.

The officers left no stone unturned by warning male teachers to avoid being perpetrators of sexual abuses.

They said the teachers should be fathers and cherished figures that inspire and encourage the girls to report any sexual abuse.

On their part, the students organized different activities like poems, comedies and speeches.

The school was given a copy of newly released Eastern Region Police Women Network Magazine as a gift to inspire the students.

On behalf of the entire school, deputy head teacher Agness Phiri commended Mangochi Police Women Network for the good initiative as the girls learnt a lot and requested for the program to be conducted more often.

Mangochi police women network has been active in charity works, sensitization meetings and school outreach programmes.