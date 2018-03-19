Mwapasa poised to replace Kachama

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police responsible for administration Duncan Mwapasa is expected to be appointed Inspector General of Police to replace

According to reports, Kachama is supposed to retire in May this year and President Peter Mutharika will appoint Mwapasa as the new IG.

However, whistle-blower Gerald Kampanikiza wrote on Facebook that government is also considering giving Kachama a new contract to continue as Inspector General of Police.

Mwapasa who was Mutharika’s guard commander became police (DIG) in February, 2015 following Kachama’s appointment as Inspector General of Malawi Police.

The DIG was also guard commander for former President Bingu wa Mutharika but was posted to Rumphi Police by the Joyce Banda administration after Bingu died.