Forget all the rhetoric of beating Chakwera in the 2019 polls and holding on to the Presidency until 2024, this is President Peter Mutharika’s last term.

According to a self proclaimed man of God who can see the future, Seer CJ Sabao, Peter Mutharika will not contest in the 2019 election.

In a clip that is circulating, Sabao can be seen talking to the Malawi nation declaring that Mutharika will not feature on the 2019 polls and instead will take another person.

Sabao claims that Mutharika will declare that he is tired of the Presidency before appointing another person, a decision that will lead to a break up of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He claimed that most DPP stalwarts will instead move ship to the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and in so doing grant it a lifeline to win the polls.