Devotion: Keep your heart pure

Job 1:8 Then the Lord said to Satan, “Have you considered My servant Job, that there is none like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man, one who fears God and shuns evil?”

Anything good or bad comes from the heart or the spirit. Which means what you see outside is the fruit of your spirit. Luk 6:45 “The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings out that which is good, and the evil man out of the evil treasure brings out that which is evil…”

If you are good even if you lose everything, you will get it again. A spiritually rich person may lose things, but in no time he will have them again.

A spiritually poor person may be given lots of money but will eventually become poor in no time.

This is because the condition of the spirit of the person is more important than what they have outside.

Job was the richest man in the east. He lost everything but still didn’t lose his spiritual status. Satan wanted him to curse God but Job refused. He knew the spiritual status was more important than physical status.

Eventually he had even more than what he lost. He became the richest person again. His spirit bore again the riches he had lost.

So guard your spirit in every situation. Its your spiritual tree. What you have outside are just fruits. Even if you are passing through difficulties, guard your spirit.

Out of it comes issues of life. What you lost outside can easily be gained if only you haven’t lost anything inside. If a tree loses fruits, it can bear other fruits again.

So what matters are not fruits seen outside but the condition of the tree inside. Proverbs4 :23 “Guard your heart with all diligence, for out of it is the wellspring of life.”

Additional scripture Psalm 1:1-3 Blessed is the man Who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, Nor stands in the path of sinners, Nor sits in the seat of the scornful; But his delight is in the law of the Lord, And in His law he meditates day and night.

He shall be like a tree Planted by the rivers of water, That brings forth its fruit in its season, Whose leaf also shall not wither; And whatever he does shall prosper.

Confession

I guard my spirit and refuse anything to defile my spirit. I will bear good fruits only because my spirit is a tree that bears good fruits. In Jesus Name. Amen

