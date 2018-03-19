Africa eyes staging 2026 World Cup

African continent looks forward to rekindling memories of the 2010 FIFA World Cup by hosting the 2026 edition.

In 2010, the world’s most prestigious international soccer tournament took place on home soil for the first time. South Africa was the epicentre of action, thanks to its multisectoral development.

Meanwhile, the continent targets hosting the 2026 occasion. The North African Kingdom of Morocco may be the second African nation to play host to the soccer phenomenon, should it win the bid.

Morocco submitted its bid to the world soccer governing body, FIFA, on 16th March. Its fate will be decided on the eve of the forthcoming World Cup which will take place in Russia, starting from June.

The African kingdom faces challenge from United States of America, Mexico and Canada who made a joint bid. Outcome of the bids will be determined by votes from member countries of FIFA, and a review of the concerned countries’ infrastructure status.

Meanwhile, a few African countries have expressed their support for Morroco. However, president of Confederations of African football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, says the body is behind Morocco.

Morocco is among Africa’s representatives in the 2018 FIFA World. Other nations include Senegal, Nigeria, Tunisia and Egypt.