Police uproot 5000 chamba plants

Police in Kasungu uprooted 5000 Indian hemp plants from a piece of land belonging to George Phiri, 45.

Kasungu police station public relations officer Harry Namwaza said the operation was conducted on Friday in Msakasiro village.

He said police were tipped by well-wishers that the suspect Phiri was growing cannabis sativa.

“We then made a follow up and arrested the suspect who upon being confronted revealed to have cultivated the forbidden crop and he voluntarily led the team of CID police officers who invaded his house to a place where the field was,” said Namwaza.

When they got to the field, the police officers uprooted 5000 green plants of Indian hemp.

A sample of the crop is expected to be taken to Chitedze Research Station for examination and analysis.

Meanwhile, Phiri is in police custody pending court proceedings. He will appear before court to answer the charge of cultivating cannabis sativa.

George Phiri comes from Msakasiro village, Sub Traditional Authority Mnyanja in Kasungu district.