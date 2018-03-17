Zonda extends Bullets contract

Nyasa Big Bullets have announced that defender Pilirani Zonda has signed a new two year contract to remain at the club till 2020.

According to a statement posted on Bullets’ official Facebook page on Friday afternoon, Zonda will remain at the club till February 2020.

“Good news. Pilirani Zonda signs a new contract. The extension will keep the wingback at Nyasa Big Bullets FC until February 2020,” reads the statement.

And soon after extending his stay, the former Be Forward Wanderers and Epac FC right back had this to say:

“I thank God for this new opportunity. I also thank the Board and the entire Bullets management as well as the technical panel for the confidence they have in me. I don’t take it for granted that they have given me two more years to be with the team and help the team to achieving greater things. Thanks to the fans for their support on and off the pitch,” he said.

Zonda earlier this year was highly linked with a move to Silver Strikers.

The two time Super League winner joined Bullets from Epac FC in 2013 and has established himself as a regular at the People’s Team.