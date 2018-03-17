Green Msowoya named Karonga captain

Super League side Karonga United have named striker Green Msowoya as captain of the team in 2018 season.

Head coach for the newly promoted team Christopher Nyambose said he appointed Msowoya on March 10 and he has full confidence in the player to deliver.

“I trust him to control his fellow players as he is also one of the long serving players in the team,” said Nyambose.

Green Msowoya started his duty on Saturday when the team was playing Bolero United in Simama top four Bonanza.

The club’s vice-captain for the 2018 Super League season is Denis Katchire.