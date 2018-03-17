Devotion: The beloved of Christ

Ephesians 5:29-30(New King James) For no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as the Lord does the church. For we are members of His body, of His flesh and of His bones.

The reason why we should be a success in everything we do is because we belong to Christ. We are the beloved of Christ. We are the bride of Christ. Our success is his success.

He has called us from the Kingdom of darkness into light in order to show Himself through us. For we are members of His body, of His flesh and of His bones. God nourishes and cherishes us to represent Him.

The wife is a representation of the husband and that is why God has given us everything for success in life(2 Peter1:3) in order to represent Him in this life. As He is so are we in this world (1 John 4:17).

1 Peter 2:9 “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light..”

The reason why we are a royal priesthood, a holy nation, and a peculiar people is that we should show forth the praises of God.

We should demonstrate to the world. That is why any believer should do things with excellence. Dress with excellence, decorate your church with excellence, clean your house, room or bed with excellence. Pass your exam with excellence.

Mediocrity is not allowed in this life. Quit aiming low, learn to do things with excellence in order to represent God in everything you do.

Remember we are members of His body, of His flesh and of His bones.

Confession

I am a representation of heaven. I always show forth the excellence of heaven. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

