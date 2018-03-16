Tributes pour in for Harold Mmola

The football fraternity has paid tribute to General Secretary for Dedza District Football Association who died in the early hours of Thursday in a car crash in Tanzania.

Football associations from across the country have paid tribute to Harold Mmola who was also Dedza Soccer Saints owner, describing him as someone who loved football.

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) General Secretary Bernard Harawa described Mmola as a pillar for the entire region.

“Harold Mmola, the deceased, was surely a pillar not only for Dedza but also the entire region for his contribution towards football development in the region is remarkable and unequalled. We will miss Harold extremely,” read the statement.

Chitipa District Football Association also paid tribute to Mmola.

“Chitipa District Football Association is deeply saddened at the loss of late Harold Mmola, a General Secretary for Dedza District FA, MHSRIP,” said CDFA in a statement.

Lilongwe District Youth Football Committee also paid tribute to the late hero.

Before his death, the late Mmola owned football teams ranging from under 10 to under 20. Last season, his team Dedza Soccer Saints won Dedza FMB under 20, Presidential Cup, Presidential Under 17 Cup and reached the quarterfinals of Fisd Cup.

Mmola died just 10km from Ilinga when the driver of the vehicle he was traveling in lost control before hitting another vehicle.

He was on his way to Tanzania where he travelled to collect a vehicle.

Details of his burial will be announced in due course.