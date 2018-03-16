APM hits at critics over groundbreaking ceremonies

The Malawi leader Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) has hit at his critics saying they are “blind” to appreciate what his government has achieved.

Speaking at the launch of National Transport Master Plan in Lilongwe on Thursday, Mutharika took a swipe at people who criticise development projects in the country.

Recently, opposition lawmakers in Parliament faulted Mutharika’s led government for doing more groundbreaking events than actual construction.

The legislators disclosed that Malawi is losing a lot of money on groundbreaking functions that are attended by top officials from the government.

Reacting to the criticism, Mutharika has described sentiments by the lawmakers as “nonsense” arguing his government has done a lot in development of Malawi.

“The empty noise that some are making that we are doing more groundbreaking than actual construction is false and nonsense, we are doing more construction on roads than ever in the history of this country,” said Mutharika.

He further challenged the critics to leave their offices and go on the ground to appreciate the developmental work being championed by his government.