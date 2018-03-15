Distinction for Dwangwa as top clubs fail club licensing test

Dwangwa United is the only Super League club to have been granted a license by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Malawi24 can reveal.

A statement released by the FA on Wednesday says the Nkhotakota based side scored 90 percent in the 16 team list, beating last season’s outstanding performer Be Forward Wanderers who have been denied the license after scoring 85 percent.

Mafco FC, Azam Tigers, Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, Nchalo United, Masters Security and Moyale Barracks have all been denied the license despite finishing in the top eight of the list.

However, Nyasa Big Bullets, Karonga United, Kamuzu Barracks and Civil Sporting Club failed to submit any document to the FA for the club licensing requirements.

“The other 15 Clubs have to appeal to the FAM Club Licensing Appeals Body before Friday, 23rd March 2018 stating reasons for failure to meet the requirements. Failure to do so will result in the clubs being relegated from participating in the TNM Super League for 2018 season,” reads part of the statement.

Below are the percentage scoring for the 16 clubs:

Dwangwa United – 90% [License granted]

Licenses not granted – satisfactory

Be Forward Wanderers – 85% Mafco FC – 72% Azam Tigers FC – 65% Silver Strikers FC – 64% Blue Eagles FC – 53% Nchalo Utd FC – 46% Masters Security – 45.5% Moyale Barracks FC – 43%

No License granted – not satisfactory.

1.TN Stars FC – 39%

Mzuni FC – 34% Red Lions 10%

No documents submitted