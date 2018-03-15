Civil scupper Raphael Phiri’s Silver move

Silver Strikers have been frustrated in their efforts to sign Civil Sporting Club forward Raphael Phiri after Civil pulled the plug on the deal.

According to Silver general secretary Thabo Nyirenda, they had agreed personal terms with the K12 million rated player only for Civil to scupper the move.

“We got permission from Civil to speak to the player and last week we agreed personal terms. Civil asked for K12 million and we counter-offered because the price was on higher side.

“While negotiations were still underway, we got a rude awakening to hear them say that the player was no longer for sale,” said Nyirenda

He added: “There was nothing we could have done but pull out of the deal. It’s very unfortunate and bad for the boy as he had already agreed to join us,” he said.

Earlier this year, Phiri penned a new contract with Civil which will run until 2021.

Asked if this will force them to look elsewhere in their hunt for a striker, Nyirenda said they might end up putting their faith in some new players signed from lower league sides.

“We have signed strikers from Ekwendeni Hammers, Luwinga United and Kasungu Police, so the search might not continue,” he said

Silver have roped in a number of new faces ahead of the 2018 soccer season notably forward Mphatso Phillimon from Blue Eagles, former Dwangwa United key midfielder Jack Chiona and Lazarus Nyemera who returned to the Bankers after a two year spell at Mzuni fc.