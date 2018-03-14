Nkhatabay rape horror: 2520 children raped in 270 days

Amid continued efforts to curb cases of children being abused, Nkhatabay District Social Welfare Office has registered 2,520 child sexual abuse cases in nine months.

The district’s social welfare officer, Lickson Ng’ambi said between June 2017 and February 2018, his office has registered 5, 600 abuse cases out of which 2, 520 were cases of sexual abuse of children.

Ng’ambi further said the district’s social welfare office is overwhelmed with the cases describing the situation as sad.

He attributed the rape cases to lack of parental care saying most parents in the district migrate to South Africa or Tanzania for greener pastures leaving children without proper care.

“Most of the children end up dropping out of school for fishing business where they are abused,” Ng’ambi said.

He then bemoaned inadequate funding to his office which he said makes it difficult to reach out to most parts of the district with awareness messages to curb the vice.