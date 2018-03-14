Kasambara ‘freed’

Supreme court grants bail to cashgate suspect, Ralph Kasambara, pending an appeal of his conviction.

Former minister of justice Ralph Kasambara was handed a 13 year jail sentence in August 2016 on the count of conspiring to murder former budget director Paul Mphwiyo.

Supreme Court Judge, Dustan Mwaungulu, presided over the bail ruling.

Kasambara was convicted alongside former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier Macdonald Kumwembe and businessperson Pika Manondo who faced a separate charge of attempting to murder the former budget director.

However, the judge denied Manondo and Kumwembe bail pending an appeal. The two convicts will remain in custody until the conclusion of the appeal.

Mphwiyo’s shooting at the gate of his Area 43 residence in Lilongwe is believed to have exposed Cashgate, the plunder of public resources at Capital Hill.