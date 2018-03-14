Alide resigns from FAM subcommittee

Sports administrator Jabbar Alide has left his position at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Alide has resigned as Vice Chairperson of FAM’s Technical Subcommittee.

But when contacted, Alide who will continue in his other role as Chairperson for FAM’s subcommittee responsible for competitions refused to comment on his resignation.

His decision to resign comes days after Flames Head coach Ronny Van Geneugden appointed coaches to take charge of various national teams including Under 20 and Under 17, a development which attracted mixed views with some commentators saying he just handpicked the coaches without consulting the Technical Subcommittee at FAM.

All this is happening months before FAM elections.